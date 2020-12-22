Public invited to search for their own Bethlehem

On Christmas Eve, the Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists of Rice Lake will join the service of sister congregation in Auburn, Alabama via Zoom at 6 p.m.
Auburn’s Rev Chris Robthbauer will lead the joint fellowships in examining how “searching for our own personal Bethlehem brings hope in times of trouble.”
Sunday’s service at 10 a.m. will feature stories, music and the spirit of love and community as Rice Lake members gather on Zoom to celebrate Christmas and the holidays for adults and kids of all ages.
Blue Hills UU fellowship continues to meet at 10 a.m. on Sundays via Zoom – the link will be sent to members on Saturday, although all interested are invited to sign in. Visitors may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed to join the service.
Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation and want to attend service are invited to meet in the fellowship building located at 230 W. Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen Zoom.
