CrossTalk: Where Faith Meets Everyday Life is an educational forum/coffee hour held in the Gathering Room at Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St., on Sundays beginning at 9:10 a.m. It resumed Jan. 9 after being suspended due to the coronavirus.
Speakers from the Rice Lake area are invited to give a short presentation, using their career or business as an example of ways in which they reach the community with care and compassion. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the talk with coffee and donuts. Use the Newton Street entrance; the room is located at the top of the stairs.
On Jan. 16, Lori Zahrbock, Executive Director of Benjamin's House, will give a glimpse into her past six years of ‘leading the charge’ in combating homelessness in Barron County. She will give the myths of homelessness while promoting the services that the shelter provides for those in need. As a vital resource to the well-being of those who stay there, the shelter remains integral in the health of the community. Benjamin’s House Homeless Shelter is celebrating 10 years in our community.
On Jan. 23, the topic is Garbage — All You Ever Wanted to Know!
Barron County Incinerator Manager Brent Bohn will share what types of items are recyclable and what are the requirements for recycling, Hear the mystery of how garbage is turned into dollars.
