Ashley Carlson

Carlson

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Minn., are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Ashley Carlson, 33, of the Trade Lake/Grantsburg area in Burnett County, is 5’9”, 217 pounds, with brown/auburn hair and hazel eyes. Her hair may have been dyed purple or have purple highlights. She was last seen east of Hinckley, Minn., on Sept. 23. She does not have any personal belongings with her.

Anyone with information on Ashley Carlson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office at 715-349-2121 or the Pine County Sheriff’s Office 320-629-8438.

