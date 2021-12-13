Area clinics, hospitals and Public Health are asking Barron County community members to complete a Community Health Needs Assessment survey as a part of the ongoing Community Health Improvement processes. This short survey serves as a mid-plan update to make sure that the top three concerns identified in the full assessment of 2018 continue to be the most important issues in the community. The top three issues identified in 2018 were mental health, substance use, and chronic disease.
The survey can be found by visiting barroncounty.wi.gov or by clicking the following link, surveymonkey.com/r/K2GCBRB. To request paper copies email health@co.barron.wi.us or call 715-537-5691 extension 6442.
