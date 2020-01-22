Barron County Justice Center

Barron County Justice Center. 

If you’ve ever wondered what’s behind the Justice Center, keep wondering or face prosecution. The Barron County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance at its Jan. 13 morning meeting that puts teeth into prowlers.

Parking and pedestrian access in the rear lot is now limited to county employees, law enforcement, contracted vendors with permission granted, individuals such as jurors and visiting representatives from other agencies or counties, or any other granted permission by the court, sheriff, district attorney or clerk of court.

Signage will be posted at the entrances to the rear parking area indicating that parking and pedesitan access is prohibited without permission granted.

With the ordinance, any found to be in violation will be subject to penalty.

Administrator Jeff French said, “This ordinance is a result of the Closs case and needed to control access to that portion of the grounds.”

Both  county’s Executive and Property committees recommended its approval.

