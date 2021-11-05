The Barron County 4-H Educators have announced that Project Discovery Days are back. They are Saturday morning workshops, open to all, offered on the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Barron County Government Center taught by 4-H adult leaders. Registrations are preferred by the Wednesday before each workshop but walk-ins are welcome if supplies are available.
Offered on Nov. 13 are the following workshops:
• Iris folding cards with a fun, fall theme: Led by Marilyn Amundson, this workshop uses strips of ribbon or paper on pre-cut pattern which when finished will create the illusion of looking through an old-fashioned camera lens. Cost is $3, open to third-graders through adults with eight maximum. Bring tape and scissors.
• Wooden Christmas tree: Led by Jerry and Melanie Donath, participants will be making a tree that doesn't shed pine needles. Cost is $10, open to kindergarten through adult, no class limit and bring a hammer and Phillips screwdriver.
• Decorated fall wreath: Led by Joyce Nelson, participants will decorate a Styrofoam wreath using cut-out leaf shapes, a fall bow and other decorations. Cost is $6, open to third-grade to adults with a six maximum. Bring scissors.
• Cloverbud Junk Box Creations: Led by 4-H educator Sara Waldron, kids grades K-2 are welcome to make their own, personal junk boxes to store their treasures. Cost is $3 with no class limit.
• Crochet for Beginners: Led by Harriet Taplin, participants third-grade through adults can learn the basics of crochet. Cost is $5 with a class limit of six. Bring a scissors.
Register online at barron.extension.wisc.edu and clicking on events. For more information, call the Extension Office at 715-537-6250 or Discovery Day coordinator Joyce Nelson at 715-458-1944.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.