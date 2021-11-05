The Barron County 4-H Educators have announced that Project Discovery Days are back. They are Saturday morning workshops, open to all, offered on the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Barron County Government Center taught by 4-H adult leaders. Registrations are preferred by the Wednesday before each workshop but walk-ins are welcome if supplies are available.

Offered on Nov. 13 are the following workshops:

• Iris folding cards with a fun, fall theme: Led by Marilyn Amundson, this workshop uses strips of ribbon or paper on pre-cut pattern which when finished will create the illusion of looking through an old-fashioned camera lens. Cost is $3, open to third-graders through adults with eight maximum. Bring tape and scissors.

• Wooden Christmas tree: Led by Jerry and Melanie Donath, participants will be making a tree that doesn't shed pine needles. Cost is $10, open to kindergarten through adult, no class limit and bring a hammer and Phillips screwdriver.

• Decorated fall wreath: Led by Joyce Nelson, participants will decorate a Styrofoam wreath using cut-out leaf shapes, a fall bow and other decorations. Cost is $6, open to third-grade to adults with a six maximum. Bring scissors.

• Cloverbud Junk Box Creations: Led by 4-H educator Sara Waldron, kids grades K-2 are welcome to make their own, personal junk boxes to store their treasures. Cost is $3 with no class limit.

• Crochet for Beginners: Led by Harriet Taplin, participants third-grade through adults can learn the basics of crochet. Cost is $5 with a class limit of six. Bring a scissors.

Register online at barron.extension.wisc.edu and clicking on events. For more information, call the Extension Office at 715-537-6250 or Discovery Day coordinator Joyce Nelson at 715-458-1944.

