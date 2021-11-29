Program wants all families to experience the Christmas spirit

The Spirit of Christmas/Adopt-a-Family program in Rice Lake has announced its December hours when those in need and/or those with donations can stop by the "Spirit Office" located at 803 S. Main St., Rice Lake. Use the north entrance into the Knudson Insurance building.
It is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3 and is extending its hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the weeks of Dec. 6-21.
Coordinator Sherry Shipman said as of Nov. 24 the needs of a total of 67 families have been met from churches, schools, businesses and families.
She urges those still needing help this holiday season not to wait until the week of Christmas.
"If they need the help, we want them to come in now," Shipman said.
Any families or supporters with questions about the holiday program should call 715-736-0042.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.