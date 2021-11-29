Program wants all families to experience the Christmas spirit

Assistant coordinator Lori Lund, at left, and coordinator Sherry Shipman show some of the donations received from a local business for the Spirit of Christmas program.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

The Spirit of Christmas/Adopt-a-Family program in Rice Lake has announced its December hours when those in need and/or those with donations can stop by the "Spirit Office" located at 803 S. Main St., Rice Lake. Use the north entrance into the Knudson Insurance building.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3 and is extending its hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the weeks of Dec. 6-21.

Coordinator Sherry Shipman said as of Nov. 24 the needs of a total of 67 families have been met from churches, schools, businesses and families.

She urges those still needing help this holiday season not to wait until the week of Christmas.

"If they need the help, we want them to come in now," Shipman said.

Any families or supporters with questions about the holiday program should call 715-736-0042.

