Principals prepare for Plan B as cases of COVID rise

After nine positive cases of COVID-19 in the first 6 weeks of the school year in the Rice Lake Area School District, an additional eight students tested positive last weekend.
District administrator Randy Drost told the Board of Education, at its virtual meeting Monday, that of the eight new cases, one each was contracted by a elementary student and middle school student and the remaining six were high school students.
Drost said parents of those students who may have been exposed received either a phone call or email, depending on proximity to the affected students.
He said the good news is that they are confident that no positive spread is occurring in the schools.
Board member Lorrie Parkman asked why students exposed can’t be tested and, if negative, return to school rather than be out of school for 14 days. Drost replied that positive results can show up even in the 12th or 13th day after exposure.
The administrator said Barron County has seen a substantial increase in cases in the last few weeks and he encouraged district families and the community to stay up to date through scrolling information posted on the right hand side of the district website.
Formulating Plan B
As the administrator stated in a Oct. 6 email, “if we ever approach the point where we are not able to appropriately staff a particular school, we may need to resort to a temporary distance learning model to get through quarantines and/or testing cycles. We would let those impacted know in advance if we are forced in this scenario.”
At Monday’s meeting, Drost asked principals at each of the levels to speak to what full-time distance learning or blended learning would look like for their students.
At the high school, principal Curt Pacholke said distance learning students would continue in their current schedule to the greatest extent possible. He said discussions are taking place on how students could enter the building for interventions, special education services, mental health services, etc.
He said a hybrid model would reduce congestion. Two models under consideration, both having Wednesdays as a virtual for all day.
Middle School principal Josh Tomesh said he is working closely with the high school. He said the one difference is an attempt to reduce screen fatigue by working with staff to develop shortened class schedules. He said its school day would end at 1:45 p.m., giving students a chance for one-on-one or group support with homework.
Elementary principals Natalie Springer and JoAnn Walker have plans in the works for alternative class schedules and have set the primary function of its Oct. 19 in-service day for work time centered on continuing to develop plans for distance or blended learning.
They are discussing a schedule that would focus on math and language arts. Specials (art, music, physical education, school counseling) would have to be adjusted. They also see a need for their buildings to open for special education and mental health services.
Marty Helgeson, director of technology, told the board that change is constant, and the technology staff’s job is to manage that change. He said from a hardware perspective, technology is not perfect but comfortable at this time. He said with an increase in devices comes an increase in the required licensing and subscriptions to operate them.
Helgeson said, “There’s a lot of positive change happening, but it’s challenging now.”
He asked how the district will sustain the new devices and said planning is needed to sustain and grow them while operating on a tight budget. He said Cares Act funding helps now but will not be available forever. Even after COVID disappears, he doesn’t see the increased demand for devices going away.
Other business
In other business, the Board of Education:
• Approved two additional distance learning teaching positions, as recommended by the Finance Committee;
• Approved Robotics Programming, a new course, as recommended by the Curriculum Committee;
• Heard Third Friday Enrollment figures, with 2,218 students enrolled as of Sept. 18, 2020, which is down 29 students from Sept. 20, 2019.
• Heard that open enrollments in and out of the district are both trickling up. Drost said students open enrolling into the district was up 14 and students open enrolling out of the district was up 11 students from last year.
• Welcomed Wyatt Rogers, a senior at Red Cedar School, as a virtual student representative. He said Red Cedar students unload a Feed My People truck every other Friday and help fill backpacks for the Feed Our Kids program once a month on Wednesdays. Drost said the Empty Bowls fundraiser on Oct. 8 raised $5,000 for the backpack program.
