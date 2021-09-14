What happens to research animals after the project is over? According to a 2018 report from the USDA, there are approximately 106,000 monkeys living in U.S. research laboratories. Some researchers re-use the animals in another project or euthanize the animals when the project ends. Other scientists would like to “retire” their monkeys to a place where the animals can relax and be free to roam again, but there often is no space available at one of the few existing sanctuaries. Primates, Inc. near Westfield opened in 2018 with a mission of giving back to these animals who have given so much to us by retiring them out of laboratories into a spacious and enriching environment.
Amy Kerwin, the executive director, will inform the audience about this topic on Thursday, Sept. 23, starting at 12:30 p.m. Kerwin conducted research with monkeys for five years as a student at UW-Madison. She founded the non-profit organization Primates, Inc., in 2003 after discovering there were no primate sanctuaries in Wisconsin.
This and other sessions of the Thursdays at the U lecture series are held in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Ritzinger 234) on the UW-EC —Barron County campus, 1800 College Drive in Rice Lake. Lectures are free and open to the public, thanks to financial support from the campus foundation. Seating reservations are not required.
