Prevea Health and HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are encouraging all to get a flu shot as soon as possible, especially as COVID-19 and the Delta variant continue to be widespread throughout local communities.
“Just as vaccination is the most effective tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19, it is the most effective tool in preventing the spread of flu,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO, Prevea Health. “Getting vaccinated for both these highly infectious diseases is the one of the most important steps you can take for your health, the health of your loved ones, and the health of your communities.”
Appointments for flu vaccines are now available at Prevea Health locations across Northwestern Wisconsin. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 888-277-3832 or through the MyPrevea patient portal at myprevea.com. To find a list of Northwest Wisconsin Prevea flu clinic locations, dates and times, visit: prevea.com/flu.
Every flu season is different, and influenza can affect people differently. However, millions of people get flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Flu shots are especially important for young children, pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease.
Currently, and like many other hospitals across the state, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are at near capacity due to widespread COVID-19 and Delta variant infection, as well as other medical conditions that require hospitalization.
“COVID-19 continues to put a major strain on our hospitals, staff and communities,” said Jen Drayton, chief nursing officer at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “Our concern continues. We need to be able to care for all patients, including those who need treatment for non-COVID conditions like influenza, RSV — which is common this time of year — injuries, stroke, trauma, heart attack, sepsis and so much more, but if our hospitals’ emergency rooms and in-patient beds are full with COVID-19 patients, that makes it much more complicated. Science has proven that a COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduces your chance of hospitalization should you contract the virus.”
Prevea Health provides COVID-19 vaccination at locations across the state, at no cost. For more information on COVID-19 vaccination with Prevea Health, visit: prevea.com/vaccine.
