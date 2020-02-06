The students at Kids at First Childcare Center at 15 E. Sawyer St., Rice Lake, recently got to wear their favorite pajamas to school.
They enjoyed a PJ and Pancake day. After reading the book, “If You Give a Pig a Pancake,” by Laura Numeroff, the students practiced their measuring, pouring, stirring and tasting skills as they made and ate their pancakes.
Now that they are experienced chefs, Kids at First Preschool invites the public to its eighth annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.
The children and their families will help serve the breakfast that morning. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, milk and coffee.
Cost is $6 for ages 11 and up, $3 for ages 3-10, and free for ages 0-2.
“Come and check out the gift baskets that will be raffled off and enjoy a morning of these cute students serving your breakfast,” invited Becca Kodesh, preschool director.
