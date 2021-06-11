Presbyterians welcome public to 11th annual Recycle Sale

Kris and Dave Schilling, Dave Jasperson and Don Putnam show some of the yard and garden supplies available for a freewill donation.

 by Ruth Erickson rerickson@chronotype.com

The public is invited to the 11th annual Recycle Sale at the United Presbyterian Church at 20 W. Messenger Street, Rice Lake, this Friday until noon and again Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Freewill donations support church mission projects. All items are good, clean and only gently-used.

Items include jewelry, hats, scarves, purses, gloves, linens, dishes, household items, tools, toys, books, yard and garden supplies and much more. Check out the church's Facebook page for more information.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments