The 2021 Barron County Aqua Dairy Show is June 29, beginning promptly at 10 a.m. at the Barron County Fairgrounds in Rice Lake. This is an open dairy show that will include dairy showmanship classes for different ages.
Preregistration of animals for the show, with entry information, is requested by June 24 at noon. To preregister, contact Steve Fronk at 715-721-0858 or email sfronk@nfo.org.
Entry information should include name, age of exhibitor as of Jan. 1, club or organization name, breed(s) exhibiting, and class designation. This will help to start the show on time.
Exhibitors are also reminded to bring a fork/shovel and wheelbarrow to clean up their bedding pack once the show is completed.
The Barron County State Fair Dairy Delegation is recommended to show their state fair animals at this show and they must be shown at the Barron County Fair.
The public is encouraged to attend. There is no admission. Show sponsors are Synergy Cooperative, Compeer Financial Services and the Barron County Dairy Youth Fund.
