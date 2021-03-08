Birchwood's Payton Schultz was selected to the East Lakeland girls basketball all-conference second team for the 2020-21 season.
"Payton is very deserving of the second team all-conference honors as she is overall a great offensive and defensive player," Birchwood coach Casey Rurup said. "Payton is a very strong ball handler and does an awesome job at getting the ball up the court for us.
"She is a very unselfish team player, who looks to dish the ball to her teammates and always do what is in the best interest of her team. She leads our team in assists for this reason. What impresses me the most about Payton is her ability to see the entire floor and read each situation. Payton is a very smart player and knows the game incredibly well which makes her a great competitor."
The Bobcats were winless on the season at 0-12 in the shortened season, as the year came to a conclusion with a 54-46 defeat to Lac Courte Oreilles in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal contest. Birchwood was also 0-9 in the East Lakeland.
Graduating for Birchwood are Katrina Meyer, Ciara Lindemans, Kaitelyn Cayzer and Denaya Mullen. The Bobcats have the potential for better results next season with a core group of players returning. In addition to Schultz, Birchwood also has starters in sophomore Courtney Johnson and freshman Jazmin Sprague set to come back. Also returning are junior Payton Baribeau and sophomores Daminrah Mullen and AJ Jones.
East Lakeland All-Conference
Player of the Year: Kristen Lawton, jr., Flambeau.
First team: Capri Strom, sr., Bruce; Kristen Lawton, jr., Flambeau; Abby Bratanich, sr., Flambeau; Brooke Lechleitner, jr., Lake Holcombe; Zoey Rada, sr., New Auburn; Hailey Coss, so., Winter.
Second team: Alex Granica, jr., Bruce; Kelsea Popp, so., Cornell; Payton Schultz, jr., Birchwood; Allison Golat-Hattamer, sr., Lake Holcombe; Karly Kirman, so., Lake Holcombe; Kate Pasanen, so., Winter.
Honorable mention: Isabelle Clark, sr., Cornell; Rheanna Hopkins, so., Bruce; Teaira Spaeth, jr., Cornell; Evelyn Cody, so., New Auburn; Ari Brost, jr., Flambeau; Cassie Bishop, so., Winter.
