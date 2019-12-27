Pregnancy Help Center shares year-end update

“The year of 2019 has been an amazing year of ministry at Pregnancy Help Center of Rice Lake,” reported executive director Kaydie Green. “We opened LifeSpring Home, a residential maternity home for single mothers and their children.
“LifeSpring is currently at full occupancy and has already welcomed three sweeet little babies. PHC also saw more client visits than ever before with a total surpassing 1,000 visits this year.
“In addition, 36 women have chosen life for their unborn child, which brings the total number of babies saved by the ministry of PHC to 400 since opening in 2001.”
Green added, “We are blessed beyond measure by all those who volunteer at PHC and all those who give to support the PHC ministry.”
Asked about a wish list for Christmas, she said most in demand newborn diapers and clothing, wipes, hooded bath towels and infant car seats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.