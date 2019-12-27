Pregnancy Help Center shares year-end update

The Pregnancy Help Center of Rice Lake is located at 234 N. Main St., across from the Rice Lake Public Library.

“The year of 2019 has been an amazing year of ministry at Pregnancy Help Center of Rice Lake,” reported executive director Kaydie Green. “We opened LifeSpring Home, a residential maternity home for single mothers and their children.

“LifeSpring is currently at full occupancy and has already welcomed three sweeet little babies. PHC also saw more client visits than ever before with a total surpassing 1,000 visits this year.

“In addition, 36 women have chosen life for their unborn child, which brings the total number of babies saved by the ministry of PHC to 400 since opening in 2001.”

Green added, “We are blessed beyond measure by all those who volunteer at PHC and all those who give to support the PHC ministry.”

Asked about a wish list for Christmas, she said most in demand newborn diapers and clothing, wipes, hooded bath towels and infant car seats.

