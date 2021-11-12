On Thursday, Christy Potvin will present Poetry: Assuming a Persona during the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County's Thursdays at the U lecture. The presentation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234, Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
A lecturer in English at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County, Potvin will describe how persona poetry enables a writer to explore the implications of significant historical or traumatic experiences, literally and/or figuratively, by eliciting emotions and providing new perspectives for readers.
She will discuss how the persona poems of Robert Browning, John Berryman, Patricia Smith and Henrietta Goodman were artfully crafted to represent certain ideologies and thereby allow the audience to gain new perspective and understanding.
"Over the past 25 years, I had tried (quite ineffectively) to write poems about my own life experiences, but each poem sounded didactic, abstract, incomplete and virtually void of emotion, until my MFA mentors encouraged me to assume a persona," Potvin said. "Through the characters of Medusa, Sleeping Beauty and Goldilocks, among others, I have effectively assumed a second self — retelling iconic stories in new and original ways in order to understand the many dimensions of motherhood, devotion, love, duty and identity that I experience on a daily basis."
Potvin holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Hamline University, a master’s in English from UW-Eau Claire and a master of fine arts in creative writing-poetry from Spalding University.
The Thursdays at the U weekly series is free and open to the public thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Foundation. Note: At all UW-Eau Claire campuses, everyone, including presenters, are required to wear a mask indoors.
For more information about the series, contact Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, at tollefla@uwec.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.