Missy Bablick, Extension Human Development and Relationships Educator in Barron County, invites parents of teens to participate in The Positive Parenting Program — Teen Seminar and Discussion series, being offered by UW-Madison, Division of Extension, to be held over Zoom in October.
Can you identify with this? Your baby’s almost an adult, or at least that’s what he or she thinks. So life at home can be a little strained. Maybe your 13-year-old son grunts instead of speaking to you. Or your 14-year-old daughter wants to go to parties with people you don’t even know. It’s not that you’ve got a “wild” kid, or the most disrespectful kid of all time. You’d just like to make sure things don’t get out of hand.
The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program is a parenting programs, and one of the few based on evidence from ongoing scientific research. Developed by clinical psychologist Professor Matt Sanders and his colleagues at Australia’s University of Queensland, Triple P has been tested with thousands of families through more than four decades of ongoing research.
“Parenting is the most difficult job any of us will ever do in our lives, but it’s also the one we’re least prepared for,” said Sanders. Triple P is designed to give parents the skills needed to raise confident, healthy children and teenagers and to build stronger family relationships. Triple P doesn’t tell people how to parent. Rather, it gives parents simple and practical strategies they can adapt to suit their own values, beliefs and needs.
“Children who grow up with positive parenting are more likely to develop the skills they need to do well at school, build friendships and feel good about themselves,” said the professor. “They are also much less likely to develop behavioral or emotional problems when they get older. Similarly, parents who use positive parenting skills feel more confident and competent about managing day-to-day family life. They are also less stressed, less depressed and have less conflict with their partners over parenting issues.”
The Positive Parenting Program — Teens Seminar and Discussion Group series is being held virtually over Zoom from the comfort of home. This innovative way of teaching breaks down the barriers of transportation and child care. Participants need only a smartphone or internet connection and computer with a webcam. Facilitators can work with individuals that have not used Zoom to help them get comfortable with the virtual platform prior to class.
To register for this series before Oct. 18, visit http://bit.ly/TriplePTeen.
