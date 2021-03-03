Residents of Barron, Burnett and Washburn counties are invited to take part in any of three Positive Parenting virtual discussion groups being offered by UW-Madison Division of Extension. Admission is free, but materials need to be sent to participants prior to class.
Being a parent is not always easy. Discussion groups are a great opportunity for parents/caregivers to connect with others who are facing the same issues and problems. Each discussion group targets a specific child behavior and shares positive parenting strategies and support.
The Positive Parenting Program provides parents of children, ages 0 to 12, with specific tools they can add to their toolbox of strategies to address specific problem behaviors. Each discussion group can be taken as a stand alone or as part of an integrated series. Attend one, two, or all three from the comfort of your own home over Zoom. Discussion group topics are:
• Dealing with Disobedience: March 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Developing a Good Bedtime Routine: March 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Managing Fighting and Aggression: April 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
To register contact Missy Bablick for the link at missy.bablick@wisc.edu or call 715-537-6254.
