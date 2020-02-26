Imagine walking into work, or your favorite place to grab a morning cup of coffee, on a seemingly ordinary day when something colorful catches your eye.
You bend down to pick up this happy mystery to find it’s a painted rock, just waiting there to bring a smile to your day. Holding one of these delightful little masterpieces in your hands isn’t just the result of a treasure hunt, it’s also the time and love that a local family has spent together to create memories you’re now a part of.
From a motivational message like “be kind” to animals and seasonal imagery, Rice Lake resident, Angela Delf, and her family, have painted and hidden over 300 rocks since February 2018.
Calling the social media pages for the project “Rice Lake Rocks”, she has been able to post a photo of every painted rock and provide a place for those who have found a rock to reach out and share their story.
When asked about how this creative family journey began, Angela shared that they found a painted rock in the Twin Cities a few years ago that made them smile. When they looked on the back of their discovery, they found the name of the group, Chaska, and their Facebook page.
Only months later, the Delf family decided to start Rice Lake Rocks.
The children, Kaia and Max, are very involved with Kaia aiding in the decision to begin the project, and Max helping with the painting. It’s a beautiful full circle experience for Angela, who recently found rocks that she’d painted for her mother as gifts when she was that age.
If this project doesn’t already sound like fun, it’s more than just a day of painting. So much effort and attention goes into every single aspect from finding the rocks, to painting them, to deciding on unique and clever ways to hide them.
One of the most interesting parts of their process, is that not all the rocks are from Rice Lake. According to Angela, “a lot of them come from along the shore of Lake Superior or our own landscaping.”
After the rocks are selected, they’re washed well to prepare them for painting with acrylic paint, followed by a clear spray paint for sealing. As for the hiding places, they’re part of the Delf family daily routine as Angela described, “we have a container of them in our garage to hide as we venture out on errands, hikes, bike rides…”.
More than just a local labor of love, Angela Delf has always enjoyed rocks, and their natural beauty. Wherever she goes, she’s notorious for collecting them on vacations, and has even combined this with her wonderful talent of photography into a book entitled “Finding Love in Nature (Heart Stones)”, available for purchase on Amazon.
The stunning photos in this book show not only her eye for the lovely little gifts in nature around us, but also the amount of creativity that goes into each and every painted rock you find on Rice Lake Rocks. To this, Angela said, “I’m always creating something, and love art and painting.” This is evident in every individual and unique rock that she paints with her children.
The young artists of the Delf family, Kaia and Max, definitely love to paint, but they probably have the most fun hearing about who has discovered their creations by posting on the “Rice Lake Rocks” pages on Facebook and Instagram.
All finished rocks are posted on Instagram to showcase the clever themes and designs that were carefully painted on all 328 rocks.
Scrolling through over a year of photos, there are fun themes the children have helped to choose such as food, holidays, phrases, and of course, the Green Bay Packers. Sometimes residents see a posted photo, and instantly wish to be the one to find that particular creation.
If you’ve been looking for a fun pastime, or a way to brighten the day of a stranger, this project is simple to start and has a lasting impact on the community.
Angela excitedly said, “do it! My sister-in-law (in Kenyon, MN) started a group and we often share ideas! It’s fun!” In the past, to help others begin, or just participate, in this rock-painting adventure, the Delf Family has hosted a painting event. To join in the fun, make sure on the back of a painted rock, you put “Facebook #ricelakerocks”.
So as you’re walking to work, or to the grocery store for your weekly list items, be sure to slow your step and enjoy the search for one of the small hand-painted rocks that have traveled all the way from Lake Superior to the hands of Angela, Kaia, and Max, and then to yours; a small piece of the world they’ve made beautiful and painted together to share with the community, truly making Rice Lake rock.
