Main Street America and The Hartford have announced the first-round recipients of the HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program, and Poppy Popcorn Company, a Main Street business in Rice Lake, is among the grant winners.
Grants of $5,000 to $15,000 have been awarded to 67 brick-and-mortar small businesses across the country. Funds will help these businesses respond and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and help to revitalize and strengthen older and historic downtown commercial districts.
“Rice Lake Main Street Association is so excited that one of our own downtown businesses was selected as a recipient for the HartBeat of Main Street Grant,” said Kianna Lindh, executive directorof Rice Lake Main Street Association. “We are proud to say that Poppy Popcorn Co. was one of only three Wisconsin businesses to receive the grant, and one of 67 nationwide. Poppy Popcorn Co. took many innovative steps in their approach to COVID-19 recovery and resilience efforts, and I believe that is what made their application stand out.”
“It was shocking — and a huge honor to learn that only 67 Hartbeat of Main Street grants were issued nationwide, and only three companies in Wisconsin received these funds,” said Sara Lawton, who received a $12,500 grant. “Round 2 of the Hartbeat of Main Street grant program kicked off on Oct. 22, and I hope more area businesses are selected!”
The other two businesses in the state to receive grants in this first round were Sweet Beet Bakery in New Richmond and Brick House of Fond du Lac.
How did the local small business owner come as one of three from Wisconsin to win a grant? She explained, “The HartBeat of Main Street suggested that the grant funds be used to put in place COVID safety measures or converting an existing brick and mortar business into an ecommerce business and other business related expenses.
“The majority of the funds we received will be used to rebuild our ecommerce site (launching in 2021) and associated equipment costs, adding a microphone system to our socially distanced door, and new equipment to improve our processes.”
Lawton added, “Part of the reason why I believe our application stood out was because we already made COVID safety improvements for our customer’s and employee’s safety. First, we’ve decorated our display window with packages of all of the popcorn for sale so our customers can see all of the varieties. Our menu is posted outside too. My father designed and built a socially distanced door, which operates like a human vending machine. When our customers visit, they enter the vestibule of the shop, place their order and we are happy to prepare their order. Further, we are happy to offer the same level of customer service by answering questions, suggesting new flavors and gift wrapping presents. Additionally, we are staggering employee’s schedules to reduce contact and wear masks. We continue to wash our hands thoroughly, wear gloves, hairnets, aprons and safety shoes throughout our production process.”
National Main Street Center’s President and CEO Patrice Frey said, “As COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on the small businesses that make our downtowns thrive, these locally-owned businesses need our support now more than ever. We are thrilled to assist these small business owners as they work to not only address challenges related to the pandemic, but also support the resilience of older and historic Main Street and commercial districts.”
Grant projects range from physical improvements to meet reopening guidelines, like building walk-up windows to allow for socially-distanced takeout and expanding outdoor dining, to equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines, like installing touchless hand sanitizer stations and plexiglass barriers. Other funds went to businesses looking to expand e-commerce sales, improve online marketing efforts, or grow other parts of their business model. Some grantees also received funds for rent, payroll, and operating expenses.
“The Hartford is proud to have worked with Main Street America to provide these exceptional businesses with grant funds,” said Stephanie Bush, head of Small Commercial and Personal Lines at The Hartford. “Small business owners are at the heart of every American community and in 2020 I have been even more inspired than usual by their resilience, innovation and hard work.”
Of the 67 grants awarded, 53 benefited diverse-owned businesses, as defined by the Small Business Administration as minority, woman, veteran, disabled, and/or LGBTQ-owned.
Grants benefitted a range of industry types from restaurants and breweries to boutiques selling locally-made goods. And 45 out of 67 grantee businesses are located within designated Main Street America districts.
Grant proposals were judged based on: feasibility; the extent to which the grant will help address an acute business need or help a business owner implement innovative solutions to address COVID-19-related challenges; opportunity for other businesses to learn from work; how the grant would help improve the viability of business; ability to leverage funds; and strength of letters of recommendation and supporting documents.
