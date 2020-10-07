Popping up in Cumberland

Gourmet snacking is spreading. Poppy Popcorn has just popped up in Cumberland, 2 years and 3 months after opening in downtown Rice Lake.
The Rice Lake shop, which opened June 28, 2018, remains open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We continue to help our customers through our socially-distanced door,” said popcorn chef and owner Sara Lawton.
The Cumberland shop, which opened Sept. 23, 2020, is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1190 2nd St., next to Waite’s Carwash. It is the first drive-thru popcorn shop, called a pop-thru, in the area.
The energetic small business owner has even come up with different branding and flavors for the different locations.
“All Cumberland information is branded in red buffalo plaid and can be found on Facebook or instagram @poppypopthru.”
When asked why the second location, Lawton replied, “This summer we piloted a second location opportunity by setting up a tent at the Barron Farmer’s Market at Country Lane Pantry. It was a success!”
She added, “Since it was only a summer opportunity, we started looking for the perfect brick and mortar, second location.
Lawton found it at Cumberland, and she thinks the site will be great for giving more exposure to her small business.
She said, “Our Poppy Pop-Thru location is drive-thru only, and with its convenient location at the four corners in Cumberland, we thought it was the perfect opportunity.”
She also plans to take part in special events sponsored by the Cumberland Chamber of Commerce.
Lawton said, “Due to a special event, we will be open in Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 24, for their downtown trick or treating event—and of course I will be in costume!”
That’s no surprise to those who got treats dropped off at their doorsteps by Lawton in Easter bunny garb this past spring.
She also collaborates with other small business owners and again this October is offering Sugar Wood and Mayana products at both locations.
“Poppy Popcorn is truly a slice of goodness,” said Chana Wood of Cumberland, the small business owner of Sugar Wood caramels and other treats. “Sara has a talent for creating flavors reminiscent of old fashion popcorn shops we’ve all come to know and love when we enjoy small-town life. Her ability to tap into the essence of what her customers want is really a gift to all of us!
Wood added, “Having Poppy Popcorn as a drive- up window at the four corners in Cumberland is such a cool and unique way to get her product out there! We are proud to have our Sugar Wood brand represented in her creative and talented business!”
Find more details, and the latest popcorn flavors on the web at poppypopcornco.com/shop or Facebook or call 715-513-7791.
