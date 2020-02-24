POLK COUNTY– A woman died in a crash on Sunday evening, Feb. 23, the second accident with fatalities in Polk County in three days.
At approximately 7:05 p.m., Polk County Sheriff's Department dispatch received a call of a two-vehicle accident on Cty. Hwy. M just north of the Saint Croix/Polk County Line. A northbound truck pulling a trailer and a southbound car had collided.
The truck was occupied by an adult male driver and two adult female passengers. The driver was attempting to make a lefthand turn onto East Cedar Lake Road. They were were uninjured at the scene.
The car was occupied by an adult female driver. The car collided with the truck, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this incident," the sheriff's department said.
"Polk County Sheriff’s Department called out their accident reconstruction team to map the scene of the incident," the department said. "This investigation is still on going, names are currently being withheld pending investigation and notification.
"The Polk County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the following agencies in their assistance: Allied Fire Alden, Allied First Alden, Allied First Garfield, and the New Richmond EMS Services."
An accident on Friday, Feb. 21, took the lives of two teenagers, McKinley Erickson, 16, of Dresser, and Kegan Kosiol, 15, of rural Dresser, when the sport utility they were in went into the ditch and rolled on icy roads in the town of St. Croix Falls.
