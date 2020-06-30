Politifact, a non-partisan fact-checking service, recently reviewed a claim by Rep. Romaine Quinn (R-Barron) in regards to a meeting between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders.
In the weekly GOP radio address, Quinn said Evers "has refused to identify or discipline the staff member who secretly taped the conversation."
Acording to Politifact, "The governor has so far been very clear that he won’t identify the person. But he repeatedly refused to discuss any discipline in public. So, on that point, Quinn mischaracterized what Evers said and what is known about the situation.
"That leaves us with a statement that’s partially accurate but leaves out important details or takes things out of context.
"That’s our definition for Half True."
Read the full report here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.