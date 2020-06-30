Romaine Quinn
Politifact, a non-partisan fact-checking service, recently reviewed a claim by Rep. Romaine Quinn (R-Barron) in regards to a meeting between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders.

In the weekly GOP radio address, Quinn said Evers "has refused to identify or discipline the staff member who secretly taped the conversation."

Acording to Politifact, "The governor has so far been very clear that he won’t identify the person. But he repeatedly refused to discuss any discipline in public. So, on that point, Quinn mischaracterized what Evers said and what is known about the situation.

"That leaves us with a statement that’s partially accurate but leaves out important details or takes things out of context.

"That’s our definition for Half True."

Read the full report here.

