Two incidents of possible drug overdoses left two dead in Rice Lake last week.
The Rice Lake police and fire departments, and Marshfield Medical Center ambulance responded to a medical emergency on W. Coleman Street in Rice Lake on Sept. 30, where officers found an unresponsive 36-year-old woman, according to a news release from the police department. Live-saving measures by officers and paramedics were unsuccessful.
The following day the police department assisted the Wisconsin Department of Probation to an address at W. Slocumb Street where a 40-year-old man was found dead.
Initial investigations for both incidents reveal the victims likely each died from drug overdoses. The investigation into both deaths and the origin or the illegal narcotics is ongoing and police are investigating whether or not the cases are related.
Samples from the narcotics are being sent to the state crime lab for testing. Autopsies are being conducted on each of the victims.
