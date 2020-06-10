Plans are under way for summer school in the Rice Lake Area School District, and the Rice Lake Board of Education heard a preview at its virtual meeting Monday.
A virtual format starts Monday, June 15 for high school students. Administrator Randy Drost said it will be run much like it has in the past, although a computer lab will not be available at this time.
High school principal Curt Pacholke said 20-22 students have signed up for it.
An in-person format is being planned for students in Grades K-8 but it cannot start until the new fiscal/school year starts July 1. State mandates do not allow public school buildings to be open through June 30.
Drost said this is consistent with other school districts in the county. The three primary considerations are student and staff safety, curricular programs/offerings and transportation/liability.
The administrator said the Center for Disease Control recommendations for daily temperature checks is not feasible. He said parents need to assess their own children and send them to school only if they are healthy and symptom-free. Should a children show symptoms while at school, a parent must pick them up within a half hour.
He said parents will be encouraged to drop off and pick up their children, but busing will be provided for those who need transportation. Only one child will be allowed per bus seat, which means each bus can hold a maximum of 24 students. Running all 29 buses would allow for a maximum of 696 students per run.
Summer school staff will be required to wear masks, but masks are options for students. Grades K-4 will be at Tainter Elementary, and Grades 5-8 will be at Rice Lake Middle School.
Students who will be entering Grade 4K in the fall are not included because this summer school may be a challenging environment for their first school experience.
Summer school class sizes will be limited to 10, and spacing will be marked on floors and sidewalks. He said the district cannot guarantee every students will be 6 feet apart throughout class time, but staff will do its best to maintain distancing.
Students will be encouraged to provide their own water bottles. Drinking fountains will be turned off, except for those designed for refilling water bottles. Board president Keven Jensen said he wanted assurance that the water bottle filling ones would be working since one water bottle may not be enough. The school nurses agreed to promoting hydration.
Should one student test positive for COVID-19, the other nine in that class would be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Hearing no objections from the board members, Drost said summer school plans will be finalized with a letter containing further information to be sent to parents of district students.
