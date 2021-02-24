There will be a spring prom and graduation will take place as usual, Rice Lake High School principal Curt Pacholke informed members of the Rice Lake Board of Education at its virtual meeting Monday.
The principal said the district was looking for an outdoor venue close by, and Mommsen’s on Highway SS has agreed to host it. Because it will be outdoors, prom will be delayed from April to May. He said this year’s seniors did not get a junior prom last year, so there will be both a junior court and a senior court.
“We would like to recapture some of that fun seniors missed out on,” he said.
Board President Keven Jensen said he liked the outdoor prom idea. Pacholke said he will share more details as they become available.
Student representative Sean Hodkiewicz said there is excitement about plans for a prom, and said the drop in the number of COVID-19 cases seems to have alleviated a lot of stress.
The principal said plans remain to have graduation on May 28 at 7 p.m. with no plans to delay it until summer as was done last year.
Sharing other upcoming events, he said juniors will be taking the ACT on March 9, and sophomores and freshmen will be taking ACT’s “little brother” the ACT Aspire on May 5, the same date that juniors and seniors will be taking part in a community service day.
Administrator Randy Drost, in his virus update, said numbers of positive cases continue to remain low this week. At the elementary level, 20 students and two staff are in quarantine and there is only one positive case of a staff member. At the middle school, three students are quarantined. At the high school, one student is positive, 11 are quarantined with no staff cases or quarantines.
Student Recognition Awards were announced, with certificates awarded to: Olivia Dvorak, a first-grader at Haugen Elementary; Kiana Corton, a first-grader at Hilltop Elementary; Silver Kurtzhals, a first-grader at Tainter Elementary; Saiwa Lema Acero, a seventh-grader at the middle school; and Tangerine Paradise, a sophomore at the high school.
Actions on personnel included accepting the resignation of Katie Marshall, fourth-grade teacher at Tainter, effective June 4; and the hiring of Madeline Kay, a paraprofessional, also at Tainter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.