Plan to walk, visit Promise Garden

The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Rice Lake is this weekend! Here is how you can participate on walk day, Saturday, Sept. 19:
Visit the walk details page on our website to hear from participants their reasons for joining the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Then, grab your walk flags, get outside, open your mobile app and tap “Start” to begin counting your steps and listening to stories from Alzheimer’s Association Celebrity Champions while you walk.
Once you’ve finished walking, visit the view-only planted Promise Garden — a visual representation of all those impacted by Alzheimer’s in your community—which will be set up outside the Moose Family Center in Rice Lake on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Be sure to take photos throughout the day and share on social media using #Walk2EndALZ. Share why you walk and ask friends and family to make a donation. Public posts on Instagram and Twitter will automatically be added to our Promise Garden mosaic on Mainstage. Or add a photo to the mosaic directly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.