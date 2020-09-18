Plan to walk, visit Promise Garden

The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Rice Lake is this weekend! Here is how you can participate on walk day, Saturday, Sept. 19:

Visit the walk details page on our website to hear from participants their reasons for joining the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Then, grab your walk flags, get outside, open your mobile app and tap “Start” to begin counting your steps and listening to stories from Alzheimer’s Association Celebrity Champions while you walk.

Once you’ve finished walking, visit the view-only planted Promise Garden — a visual representation of all those impacted by Alzheimer’s in your community—which will be set up outside the Moose Family Center in Rice Lake on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Be sure to take photos throughout the day and share on social media using #Walk2EndALZ. Share why you walk and ask friends and family to make a donation. Public posts on Instagram and Twitter will automatically be added to our Promise Garden mosaic on Mainstage. Or add a photo to the mosaic directly.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments