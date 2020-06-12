Like a game of musical chairs, plans approved Monday will have the Rice Lake Area School District’s administrative staff claiming the vacant Jefferson School, Red Cedar students moving into the vacated Administration Building and the Red Cedar School closing.
That plan was approved 8-1 by the Rice Lake Board of Education at its virtual meeting. School board member Abbey Fischer, the lone dissenter, was hesitant to move forward with the project in this climate and would like to use the cash on hand for face-to-face or online teaching expenses.
Although each building project will be bid separately, business manager Pat Blackaller hopes both buildings can be renovated and repurposed for $850,000.
Board president Keven Jensen said being that the district has the funds in savings to pay for the project, he would like it to happen before the heating system goes out at Red Cedar, which could cost the district upwards of $100,000 on a building it doesn’t even own. He said its roof is also in need of repair.
Jensen remarked, “Instead of investing in somebody else’s building, why not invest in our own, especially with a building sitting idly by?”
He said the referendum to move students from Jefferson passed with the understanding that the building would be repurposed. Except for the Feed Our Kids backpack program and storage, that has not happened.
Jensen said whether they did the building switch or not, the masonry on the exterior of Jefferson needs refurbishing before it crumbles and falls into disrepair.
Blackaller said dropping the operational cost of one building will help the budget in the long run. He said it’s also a positive move from an educational standpoint by getting students closer to the high school.
He said as the “icicle capital of the town,” the Administration Building needs some work too, but at least the district owns the building. He said continuing to invest in the Red Cedar building is not in the district’s best interests.
Blackaller said Vonasek and Schieffer as the construction manager will bid out all of the pieces separately, with the firm to bid alongside others.
Asked about a time frame, the business manager said time is needed to get the design to the point where it can be bid, likely not until the end of July at the soonest.
He projects transitioning into the Jefferson building next January or February, after which the Administration Building would be renovated for student use.
Jensen said use of the Red Cedar building would end, not this fall, but the following fall.
