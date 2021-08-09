Women's History will be celebrated this weekend at Pioneer Village Museum west of Cameron.
Among special guests on Saturday is Jessica Michna, who is widely known for her portrayals of First Ladies, notable women of history and fictitious characters. She is recipient of the Presidential Service Center's Distinguished Service Award and is connected with First Impressions in the Women Who Dared.
Also on Saturday, local historian and fictional historical author Kathy Waldvogel will discuss the role that women played in the building of the nation. Carolyn Saunders of the League of Women Voters St. Croix Valley will present on the history of the league and the critical role that voters plays in democracy.
Sunday's special guest is Inga Witcher, the host of Wisconsin Public Television's "Around the Farm Table." She will do a cooking demonstration, tell stories and entertain from her own farm family.
Tickets for both events can be purchased in advance by calling the museum at 715-458-2080 and includes admission, programming and the luncheon. Flowers from the museum gardens will adorn the tables. Guests are encouraged to wear garden hats.
