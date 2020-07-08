Pioneer Village to host Heritage Days this weekend

It may be more low key than in the past but Pioneer Village Museum on Hwy. W west of Cameron is hosting Heritage Days this weekend, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 12 from 1-5 p.m.
The museum’s Facebook post calls the event, “An inexpensive way to get some family time, enjoy being outdoors, and learn some interesting local history.”
It adds, “Costumed volunteers demonstrate traditional crafts and skills, such as blacksmithing, making butter, sewing with a treadle machine, making rugs on the loom, tatting, and making straw brooms. You might even see a Suffragette trying to win the right to vote!
“Bring a picnic lunch or buy a box lunch from the food stand. We have lots of picnic tables. With 40 acres, social distancing is easy!”
Admission is the same as any weekend throughout the summer, which is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 5-12 and free for those under 5.
Museum director Tammy Schutz said, “If you have been looking for something to do with your family, this is a great opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy our beautiful, spacious grounds. This is the perfect place to be around others and still social distance.”
