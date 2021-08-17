Now that the official county fair is history for another year, the Barron County Historical Society invites the public to an Old Fashioned County Fair this weekend at the Pioneer Village near Cameron.
On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, visitors can immerse themselves in old fashioned games and fun. Carnival games and contests of skill are just a sample of what visitors can expect. Visitors can cheer on their favorite team during Sunday’s vintage baseball games. They can choose from the Rum River Rovers, Sand Creek Nine, Menomonie Blue Caps, and St. Croix team.
Just for fun, enter a work of art, garden crops, sewing, fancy work, wood working project, photography, pie or baked goods, and flowers to compete with your friends and neighbors for a ribbon and bragging rights. Other events include a grilled chicken dinner, an old tractor and vehicle parade, and a pie and ice cream social. The Pioneer Kitchen will be open. Check the website BarronCountyMuseum.com for more details.
