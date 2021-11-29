The Pioneer Village Museum invites the public to the first-annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 11 from 2-6 p.m. at the museum, 1866 13½ -14th Ave., Cameron. Admission is free.
This one-day event in the style of a Christmas festival will feature something for everyone, such as horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides, Christmas crafts and activities for the kids, visits with Santa, and treat bags. There will be many photo opportunities with backdrops such as an antique sleigh. The gift shop will be open and features many unique items for stocking stuffers and gifts.
Everyone can join in with Christmas caroling through the Village or visit the Ebenezer Church to be entertained by talented musicians. There is a Christmas sing-along hosted by Bob and Lynda Rogers. Next is the Indianhead Chorus, followed by Robin Fossum on the Hardanger Fiddle.
Food and hot beverages will be available for purchase on site at the Pioneer Grill. Enjoy wild rice soup, sloppy joes, hotdogs, or hot beverages. Santa’s elves have placed Special Delivery Mailboxes at the museum for girls and boys to mail a letter to Santa Claus, with the promise that Santa will personally answer every letter. The tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m., so visitors will still have time to make it to the Holiday Parade in downtown Cameron at 6 p.m.
“Elves” have been busy preparing and decorating the village, with the hope people will visit the Pioneer Village and help make this a wonderful, joyous event.
