Pioneer Village Museum is open

The Pioneer Village Museum on Hwy. W, west of Cameron, opened for the season May 29. Its hours of operation in June are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
“We are open with appropriate social distancing practices to keep you and your families safe while still able to enjoy the park-like atmosphere of the Pioneer Village Museum,” notes its Facebook page.
The kitchen is open for limited sales. The tavern will not be mopen.
Most June events have been cancelled. The museum board asks the public to check its website and/or Facebook page for updates as its originally scheduled summer events are subject to change.
Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under. Seniors ages 62 and over are half price on Fridays.
Season passes are $20 each or $60 for a grandparent pass.
For further details, go online to pioneervillage museum.org, like it on Facebook or call 715-458-2080.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.