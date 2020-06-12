Pioneer Village Museum is open

The Pioneer Village Museum on Hwy. W, west of Cameron, opened for the season May 29. Its hours of operation in June are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

“We are open with appropriate social distancing practices to keep you and your families safe while still able to enjoy the park-like atmosphere of the Pioneer Village Museum,” notes its Facebook page.

The kitchen is open for limited sales. The tavern will not be mopen.

Most June events have been cancelled. The museum board asks the public to check its website and/or Facebook page for  updates as its originally scheduled summer events are subject to change.

Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under. Seniors ages 62 and over are half price on Fridays.

Season passes are $20 each or $60 for a grandparent pass.

For further details, go online to pioneervillage museum.org, like it on Facebook or call 715-458-2080.

