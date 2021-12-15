The residents of the Pine Place subdivision wish a merry Christmas and a blessed holiday season to all with an invitation to its annual Luminaria Display on Sunday from 6-10 p.m. The community is invited to view the display at their leisure during those hours to share in this tradition of the holiday season.

In order to get the full effect of this display, turn off headlights entering Pine Place and keep to the right and proceed carefully through the neighborhood. Pine Place is located off of Allen Street just east of Highway 53.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments