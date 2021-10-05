Barron County Public Health will be offering free COVID-19 Pfizer Booster doses to those who qualify on Oct. 13. The free drive-thru vaccine clinic will be held at Barron Electric from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No registration is needed. There is no vaccine shortage at this time. Public Health will offer more drive through clinics in the future as needed.
Public Health asks that you bring your vaccine card. If you are not able to find your card, please visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-record.htm to print your COVID-19 vaccination record and bring it with you. If you are not able to bring your card or print your record, staff will be available to help you when you arrive.
You are able to receive a booster dose if: Your first and second vaccines were Pfizer, it has been at least six months since your second dose, and you fall into one of the following groups.
- People 65 years and older
- Residents in long-term care
- People ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension
- Dementia or other neurological conditions
- Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)
- HIV infection
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
- Liver disease
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
- Smoking, current or former
- Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
- Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
- Substance use disorders
- People ages 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job.
- First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities)
- Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers)
- Food and agriculture workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Corrections workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Public transit workers
- Grocery store workers
People in the recommended groups who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need a booster shot in the near future. More information on those boosters is expected soon.
With the high-levels of COVID-19 spread in Barron County, Public Health continues to urge everyone who is not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and for all people to add additional layers of protection including masking up indoors, staying home when feeling sick, and avoiding large indoor gatherings. To find a vaccine near you visit www.vaccinefinder.org. For more information on booster doses visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-dose.htm.
