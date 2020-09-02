As schools in Wisconsin return to learning in an array of virtual and in-person learning experiences due to local transmission rates of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PBS Wisconsin and Milwaukee PBS, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, will support at-home learning for students of all ages by broadcasting weekday television schedules of programming with digital resources that connect to Wisconsin’s state academic standards.
Beginning Sept. 1, PBS Wisconsin will dedicate the 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daytime weekday schedule on The Wisconsin Channel, or PBS Wisconsin-2, and Milwaukee PBS will dedicate the same daytime weekday schedule on WMVT 36.2 to educational programming that includes English language arts, social studies, science and math. On PBS Wisconsin, additional At-Home Learning content is also available in the PBS KIDS broadcast blocks weekdays on PBS Wisconsin-1, and every day on the PBS Wisconsin 24/7 KIDS channel, or PBS Wisconsin-4. On Milwaukee PBS, that content is available on WMVS 10.1 and 10.3.
The special broadcast schedule will also be available to stream online at pbswisconsin.org/familyresources along with corresponding free, curriculum-aligned digital content for any learning environment and support for educators navigating a variety of learning landscapes.
PBS Wisconsin and WPR are services of the Educational Communications Board and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
PBS Wisconsin is a place to grow through learning on WHA-TV, Madison; WPNE-TV, Green Bay; WHRM-TV, Wausau; WLEF-TV, Park Falls; WHLA-TV, La Crosse; and WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire.
