Paychecks to continue for school teachers

The Rice Lake Board of Education met Monday evening at the Rice Lake High School library—five in human form socially distanced from each other; and four in virtual form. They approved affording virtual board members the same duties and powers as if they were physically present.They also approved all virtual board meetings in emergency situations, if necessary.
“This isn’t the way we’re going to exist forever, but if an emergency exists,” district administrator Randy Drost explained.
Hourly employees paid
The district’s salaried employees have contracts ensuring pay whether school is in or out of session. Hourly employees do not have contracts.
The district administrator said the board had three options for the district’s hourly employees while schools are closed:
• One, they could continue to pay hourly employees and expect work in return.
• Two, the employees could be available, on an on-call basis.
• Three could be laid off, qualifying them for the federal stimulus package.
Business manager Pat Blackaller said while most employers pay a percentage of workers compensation, school districts are required to pay the actual cost.
He also said there are still many unknowns in the contract between the state and federal government. He said the state legislature has yet to act, and that is not a fast decision. He said the bottom line is the district doesn’t know if an employee would be made whole, better than whole or left with a week’s waiting period.
Drost said the district needed some time to do its due diligence, and his recommendation was to continue to give pay and benefits to its hourly employees for the duration of the public health emergency or the end of the school year, whichever comes first.
He added that during a normal school year teachers always wish there was more time for professional staff development. We have more time now, he said.
Member Steve Bowman, attending from home, said there are too many unknowns with the unemployment. He vouched for continuing to pay hourly employees.
Josh Estreen, who was physically present, said he saw only two options—to pay until the end of the year or delay until the next board meeting. He agreed with Drost’s recommendation.
Abbey Fischer, spaced next to Estreen, concurred. “I’m in favor of paychecks until the end of the school year,” she said.
From remote locations, members Lorrie Parkman and Bert Richard said they agreed.
Member Deanne Aubart, who was physically present, said, “Let’s move forward and pay them.”
The motion by member Gary Spear, spaced between Drost and board president Keven Jensen, was to pay hourly employees through the end of the school year, or the end of the crisis, whichever came first; with the expectation that they participate in professional development, instruction and other duties, such as the meal program, as assigned.
It was seconded Fischer, who asked that the expectations be clear and in writing.
Pay for coaches for the spring sports was also approved. See the Sports section for details.
