Rice Lake Memorial Day

Rice Lake Area Veterans Center Honor Guard presents the colors at the start of the Memorial Day Service Monday as a crowd of patriots look on at Veterans Memorial City Park, downtown Rice Lake. The day is set aside to honor the members of the United State’s Armed Forces who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country, said Larry Anderson, VFW commander, in his opening remarks. The service, which followed Honor Guard visits to local cemeteries, included music, an aerial wreath drop and the reading of the names of those with military honors. See more photos of area Memorial Day services in the Early Bird Weekender.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

