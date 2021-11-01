EAU CLAIRE — With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood and platelet donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
The Red Cross national blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year in at least six years. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
In honor of the new series "I Know What You Did Last Summer" those who come to give Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The trip takes the winners to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Barron County:
Nov. 11: Noon to 6 p.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 320 Pine St. S, Turtle Lake.
Nov. 15: Noon to 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St., Rice Lake.
Nov. 16: Noon to 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St., Rice Lake.
Nov. 16: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Cumberland, 1225 Veterans Street.
Nov. 17: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cameron High School, 750 S. First St.
Nov. 22: Noon-6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive, Barron.
