Pastors unite on National Day of Prayer

Nine pastors in the Rice Lake Ministerial Association took part in a National Day of Prayer event on Thursday hosted by the Rice Lake Assembly of God Church.
It began with worship music led by musicians from four local churches. Then each of the pastors prayed for a different concern — the nation by the Rev. Wayne Hall of Abundant Life, the military by the Rev. Alan Klasi of Assembly of God Church, unity of local ministries by the Rev. Adam Laski of St. Joseph parishes, racial reconciliation by the Rev. Todd Arneson of Red Cedar Church, families by the Rev. Susan Paarni of Joy Fellowship, local government by the Rev. Susan Oeffler of the First United Methodist churches of Rice Lake and Canton, outreach/revival by the Rev. Bob Pittman of World Harvest, schools by the Rev. Steve Svendsen of Providence Reformed Baptist Church and local emergency services by the Rev. Cody Kargus of Maranatha Evangelical Free Church.
