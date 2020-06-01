Park pavilion defaced at Barron

A police officer with the Barron Police Department, on routine patrol at 12:53 a.m. on June 1, observed the words"BLM" and "No justice, no peace" spray painted in black on the east side of the main pavilion at Anderson Park in Barron. He also observed three suspects running from the scene. See the Barron Police Department's Facebook page for more details. If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects, contact the Barron Police Department at 715-537-3101.
