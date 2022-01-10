Park Center to host hot evening of winter blues

Chicago-based Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames — an authentic blues band, showcasing high energy with versatile talent, variety, and a cohesive show that includes original driving blues, rock blues, boogie, R&B and soul — will bring their high energy blues to Hayward’s Park Center Saturday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
The originals are classic in nature and the standards are revitalized with striking three-part vocal harmony. The band includes passionate slide guitarist Dave Weld, who was schooled by Grammy winning master J.B. Hutto; along with blues diva and two-time Rami winner Mona Rose (Monica Myhre) on lead vocals; powerhouse on keys Harry YaSeen; red-hot Rogers Randle on sax; and a rock tight rhythm section including Jeff Taylor and Kenny Pickens.
Looking forward, Johnny Cash fans should mark their calendars for the Park Center’s next show: On Jan. 28 the Park welcomes Church of Cash: A Johnny Cash Tribute. Tickets are available now.
Tickets are sold at the door. Advance tickets are available at Redbery Books, Cable, and The Whistle Punk, Stone Lake. Online visit theparkcenter.com. Advance price tickets can also be held at the will-call window by calling 71-634-4596 and leaving a message.
Masks must be worn in the theater and will be available if needed.
The Park Center is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run center for the performing arts serving Hayward and Northwest Wisconsin. Fans and supporters of the Park Center can make donations towards the Park’s operating fund during this challenging time through the Park’s website, theparkcenter.com. Click on “Donate Here” and follow the prompts.
