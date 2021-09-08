First Lutheran Church at 15 E. Sawyer St., Rice Lake, invites the public to participate in a seven-session DVD series titled Value-Packed Parenting: Raising Rock Solid Kids in a Pleasure Driven World, led by Keven Leman, a Christian psychologist.
The series starts Sunday, Sept. 19, at 9:30 a.m. during the church's education hour. Participants will receive a workbook that includes an expanded narrative of the video presentation and discussion questions. These sessions will also be offered on a week day evening.
To register or for more information, call the church office at 715-234-7505.
