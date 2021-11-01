The goal of 1,700 shoebox gifts has been set for the Rice Lake area in this year's Operation Christmas Child, with the National Collection Week coming up Nov. 15-22.
Collection dates and times are as follows: Nov. 15, 3-5 p.m.; Nov. 16, 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 17, 3-5 p.m.; Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 19, 4-6 p.m.; Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m.; Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to noon.
Maranatha Evangelical Church on Highway SS is again the Rice Lake area's drop-off location. The church alone has a packing party goal of 680; its members packed 583 of the 1,590 total boxes collected in 2020.
Both King's Way Bible & Gift and Hobby Lobby have displays and the cardboard shoeboxes available for community residents to pick up and fill with gifts for boys or girls.
"During this worldwide pandemic, we have all been isolated," Joan Neidermire said. "I encourage churches, families or other groups to pack shoeboxes. They are tangible gifts of toys, hygiene items and school supplies to bring hope and the love of God and his greatest gift — Jesus Christ — to those needing encouragement."
She added, "The suggested shipping donation is $9 per shoebox. This not only helps with shipping, it is also used to train the people in the receiving country, and it provides the Greatest Gift booklet to each child in their local language."
