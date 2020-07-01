Owners of summer homes encouraged to fill out census

Barron County’s low responding areas in filling out the U.S. Census are primarily areas with seasonal/vacation housing.
This is the assessment of Rachael Manning, partnership specialist with the Chicago Regional Census Center of the U.S. Census Center.
According to her, there are two primary reasons response rates are so low in these areas and pulling down response rates for the county and the state as a whole.
People with second homes/vacation homes may not be traveling right now and may not have been to their vacation property yet for the season due to COVID. If they haven’t been there, they will not see that the Census Bureau left a Census packet, a Questionnaire and instructions for responding to the Census for that property.
Even seasonal residents who have traveled to their second home, and have received their census packet for their vacation home, do not know they need to complete it. They may have responded to the Census for their usual address, and counted themselves at their usual address, but will also need to respond for their secondary home(s) and indicate that nobody was living or staying at the property on April 1, 2020.
Not everyone is aware that they NEED to complete the household Census for their vacation properties and second homes as well. This is the case for many people.
Seasonal property/second home owners should go to census.gov and clock on the Fact Sheet titled 2020 Census: Where to Count Yourself If You Haven’t Responded Yet.
It includes a section with guidance for individuals with multiple residences, and how they should respond.
Targeted messaging to seasonal and vacation homeowners is planned using new social media platforms, such as Nextdoor App.
The Census Bureau rep said an additional 2020 Census reminder mailing is scheduled for July 22-28, which is 2 weeks in advance of a Non-Response, Follow-Up Operation beginning Aug. 13.
