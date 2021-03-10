The following is a story as told by Don Hiser to Don Erickson about one of Hiser’s elk hunting trips to Idaho. Hiser passed away in January.
With graceful sweeping strides the wolf pack relentlessly trots up the mountain—towards me. No longer are they sniffing out my location on the mountainside. They’re eye-beaming me.
I spotted the wolves before they noticed me. Standing motionless in my camo, minutes ago, I watch with fascination as the pack fans out while tracking the mule deer. When the lead wolf loses the scent one of the four other pack members picks it up. Fascination turns to terror as these magnificent killing machines pick up my scent, change direction and follow my trail. Now I’m the prey.
Day Before the Hunt
In the 14 years that we have come to hunt on the Salmon Mountains in Idaho near Lake Williams, never have we encountered wolves. This time Mike and I flew from Wisconsin to Idaho Falls and were first on the mountain. Ed and Eric, our friends from Idaho Falls, drove up together and joined us. As usual the remainder of our buddies from Wisconsin including Gary and Ken, showed up later. We were always there first. We selected the site at an elevation near 5,000 feet and pitched the tent. I swear to God, every year they would wait until we had the camp set up, and must have had a spy out. When we had everything set up they would come around the corner. They tried to explain, “Oh we had a hell of a time getting here,” and everything else.
It starts out as a typical year. Cocktails and juicy steaks barbecued to satisfy the most finicky epicurean sets the mood. Everybody is excited about hunting next morning. Two guys talk about putting up a spike camp. The rest of us will scout elk below and above camp.
Phil and I talk strategy. He will go up to the summit one-way and I will walk up alongside the Hellhole.
First Day of Hunt
Early the next morning I walk out below the big cliffs where mountain goats hang out. It’s fun to watch them as I sit down on a rock.
Looking down, here’s this curved horn. It’s from a big horn sheep, but there’s no skull. Horns on this animal do not detach. Here is another one. Again, there’s no skull. I have no idea of how they got here, but anyway I put the horns into my backpack.
I see Ed above me just before I hear a wolf call. I never had heard a wolf out here before. My trek isn’t that eventful so I work my way to the bottom where the boys come around and pick me up. Back in camp we compare notes. No elk were seen below camp, but some of the guys going up above spotted elk sign. We talk it over that night over a few cocktails. We decide four will go up the summit and spike there. Two of us will walk up on opposite sides of the Hellhole.
The Hellhole is a deep ravine strewn with uprooted dead trees in a most dismal swamp. It’s as though someone had tossed a colossal box of giant pickup sticks into a cleft on the side of the mountain. As you slosh through the tangle of downed trees in ankle deep water you suddenly sink in up to your waist. Everybody made me promise not to shoot anything down there. Nobody would go down there to help pack out an elk. I was told that I would have to eat the animal where it fell.
On previous hunts I had been there and had no craving to go back. Instead Phil and I will walk on opposite sides of the hole to the summit. Eric and Gary are young and agree to slog through the middle.
Second Day of Elk Camp
The next day the four of us carry out our strategy by climbing for the summit. About three benches below the summit, two mulies come out of the Hellhole. One is a fork mule deer—a nice mule deer. I am not going to shoot that thing unless it stops and gives me a perfect shot. Being from Wisconsin we are quite used to shooting running deer, but when you get them bouncing on a mountain it’s a little different.
It’s getting toward lunchtime when I crossed their trail. I have walked about 200 to 300 yards above the Hellhole where I stop on a bench. I never stop on my trail. I either go to my left or right before stopping. This time I turn left about 20 or 25 yards and sit down over looking the Hellhole.
While eating my sandwich I enjoy the beautiful weather and scenery. It’s probably 300 hundred yards down, and I see movement. There’s a flash of white. Oh boy! It looks like it could be elk. I see more flashes. Finally one of the animals breaks and — it’s a wolf! I can clearly see it’s a wolf about 200 yards from me. And there’s another, and another, and another and another —there are five wolves. One Alpha and four others are below me.
I watch them come up the mountain. They are huge. It looks as though they will pass 100 yards to my left. It’s really entertaining to watch. You can see they are on the deer trail. The lead wolf is staying on the trail and the four others behind and going back and forth very deliberate and slow. When the lead wolf seems to lose the trail the others will pick it up. The synchronized flowing formation is beautiful.
They keep coming. They come to where I crossed the deer trail and stop. It didn’t dawn on me at the time as, but they have switched directions and are coming up my trail. They keep coming up — keep coming. Have I been sized up as a slower, fatter and tasty meal choice than the Muley?
They are now at the point where I turned off to have my sandwich. The lead wolf stops in front of a tree six-inch in diameter. I can’t take it any more. They are now within 15 yards of me. That’s it. I lift my 300 and reflect. I am just thinking about this. I can shoot a nice wolf, $25,000 fine times five is $125,000. “No”, I am giving them the opportunity to skedaddle.
The lead wolf is about 15 yards from me. I squeeze the trigger of my Remington 300 mag rifle and fire a warning shot over its head. Muzzleblast percussion knocks the wolf to the ground. The startled creature springs up. Darts off — hell bent for election.
Undaunted the other wolves continue to close in on me. The disoriented wolf headed into what we call the Hellhole. Three are in front of me. Where in the hell is the fifth? Damn, he’s behind and above me. Five wolves. I have only three 220-grain, hand-loaded bullets left. This isn’t good you know.
Knowing full well they’re on my trail, I lift my rifle and squeeze the trigger. The muzzle blast knocks the wolf down and takes out half the tree. Totally disoriented the wolf springs to his feet and runs within no more than five yards in front of me. I am ready to fire again. But, it keeps running and heads back down into the Hellhole.
I see three wolves out in front of me 15 or 20 yards running back and forth. Where’s the other wolf? Turning around, there he is about 40 yards on a bench above me.
I pull out the walkie-talkie from my jacket and radio the guys. “Get down here I’m surrounded by wolves. I need some help. There are wolves in the area.”
Ed is above me and he is coming down. He is only about 150 yards from me. Howls start coming from the Hellhole. It’s the most blood-curdling sound I’ve ever heard. The lead wolf is calling to the pack. Immediately the other wolves pick up and disappear into the Hellhole.
Eric must have been within 50 yards of the lead wolf when the howling started. He tells how it just sent chills up and down his spine. He immediately heads down the mountain and picks up Gary. They both leave and I decide, “That’s enough for me, I am out of here.”
I head back to the meadow to pick up my four-wheeler. Ed is behind trying to catch up. Now I am not the fastest guy on the mountain by any means. Ed is a real mountain man. While running I look over my shoulder to see if any wolves are following. I just see Ed scrambling with Gary behind him.
Back at where I parked the Honda 300 four-wheeler, Ed soon catches up and says, “Whatever possessed you to go that fast? Never, never have I seen you come down a mountain that fast. Aren’t you out of breath?”
“Nope, Let’s get the hell out of here. I’m done.”
Back at camp I tell this story repeatedly to everyone as they come in.
On the Way to the Airport
Although I didn’t get to use my elk tag, it was a fantastic trip — the greatest adventure I have ever experienced. At least I am taking home the sheep horns. Before leaving Idaho Falls, Mike and I head down to Salmon to register the sheep horns at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. They hurl questions at me.
Where did you find the horns?
Near Williams Lake
Where’s the skull?
I looked around for the skull, but there was none.
Sheep horns don’t detach from the skull. Are you sure there was no skull?
There was no skull. I was as surprised as you are.
O.K, we’ll register the horns and you can take them home.
“By the way are there any wolves up there?”
“No, not that we know.”
“Well I have a little story for you.” I tell the tale once again to the agency’s wolf expert. My narrative ends with, “I was scared for my life.”
“You needn’t have been. There’s never been a known wolf killing in the United States. They were just curious,” the nice young man assures me with a warm smile.
Picking up the horns to leave I reply as Mike opens the door, “Well if you ever get that curious with me, I’ll knock you off your feet with the muzzle blast from my mag.”
