Snowmobile trails in Barron County have officially opened.
Trails opened at noon on Friday, according to trail officials with the Barron County Sheriff's Department. Local snowmobile clubs were out grooming on Thursday to get the trails ready for trail riding.
Below zero and single-digit highs are expected over the next week, and the next expected thaw isn't until the end of the month, according to long-range forecasts.
Last year the trails opened Dec. 21, before closing five days later. On Jan. 10 the trails were reopened until closing for the season on March 5.
Back in the 2019 winter was the last time the county snowmobile trails didn't open until February, when they opened on the eighth day of the month.
This is the eighth time in the last 20 years that the trails haven't opened until at least the February.
