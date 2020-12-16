Outerwear drive warms hands, hearts

When mall manager Marie Nett heard that several of the places that once held winter coat and outerwear drives were not doing it this year, she announced that Cedar Mall would.
She coordinated with the Rice Lake Area School District, which stocks a winter gear closet at Tainter Elementary School coordinated by district school-community outreach worker Heidi Carlson.
The drive ran Nov. 15-Dec. 15.
“I had decided to contact the school to see if they could use the help and I was put in touch with Heidi,” the mall manager said. “I just wanted to do something good for the community as we have space to do the collections, and she has the connections to get the donations into those in need.”
Carlson explained how it works. “The room is for everyone,” she said. “I have many teachers that email me about families that need winter gear. When I get a request from Hilltop, Haugen or the Middle School, I contact the family and find what I need out of the closet, and then deliver it to the family.”
She added, “This closet is at Tainter and all staff know they can come in and take what they need. The door is always open, so I’m not always sure how many have used it.
“When I help with drop off in the morning, if a student does not have gloves, I run in to the room to get some for them. Staff can bring students in and get them what they need. Any time a student says they don’t have hats or gloves, I go in and get them some. I’d say we are getting winter gear to Rice Lake families on a weekly basis. Some weeks are busier than others.”
The outreach worker helps out school district families not only with clothing articles but with food.
Carlson said, “[school resource] officer Andy and I have also delivered food boxes from Vinnies to many families who are quarantined. We leave them on the porch. My job is to help families and students with basic needs, and support them any way we can. This has been a tough year for so many families.”
She added, “I absolutely would like to thank this wonderful, giving community for their generous donations for our school children. They have been amazing! I appreciate every one!”
