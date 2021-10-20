Stevie Scheurer of Rice Lake shot a more than 600 pound black bear earlier this month that included an eventful search and rescue to retrieve.

On Oct. 11 with the bear hunting season ending the following day, Scheurer contacted his family that evening letting them know he had just shot a bear with his bow. It had walked away with a broken off arrow with about 10 inches of it lodged in the bear.

As daylight turned into darkness, family and friends headed back into the woods with a skid steer to track the bear and haul it out. Stevie’s brother Teagan located something “big, black and furry” at the bottom of hole he found in the woods. There was an abandoned well, possibility from a windmill, in which it appeared the bear had been using as a den and it had retreated to after it was shot.

Using a chain and equipment the crew lifted the bear out of the well. It was 540 pounds field dressed and an estimated 641 pounds live weight.

