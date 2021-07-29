Outdoor Mass features music by Aly Aleigha

All are welcome to an Outdoor Mass, with music by local musician Aly Aleigha, on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Dobie. This is a Four Parishes/One Faith Catholic Cluster event that includes Holy Trinity of Haugen, Our Lady of Lourdes of Dobie, St. John the Evangelist of Birchwood and St. Joseph of Rice Lake.
Aly Aleigha, who is originally from Rice Lake, is an Indie-Folk singer/songwriter from Duluth, Minn. When she is not touring, the musician spends her days rock climbing cliffs that plunge into beautiful Lake Superior or adventuring in some way.
